Monday in Gun-Controlled NYC: Five Shot During West Indian Day Parade

Five people were shot, one fatally, during New York City’s West Indian Day Parade on Monday around 1:45 p.m.

CBS News quoted NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell saying, “This was an intentional act by one person towards a group of people. We do not, by no means, have any active shooter or anything of that nature running around Eastern Parkway as we speak.”

The deceased individual was a 25-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen, FOX 5 NY reported.

The shooting suspect, who is still on the loose, is described as “a man in his 20s with a slim build who was last seen wearing a brown shirt with paint stains and a black bandanna.”

Chief of Patrol Chell is asking bystanders and witnesses to provide NYPD with any cell video they may have been taking when the shooting occurred.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 2 state for gun control in the country, second only to California.

