Chicago Woman Kills Alleged Home Intruder In Shootout

A Chicago woman killed an alleged home intruder during an exchange of gunfire Wednesday morning shortly after 6:40 a.m.
FOX 32 reported that two alleged intruders entered the woman’s home and “flashed guns,” prompting the 23-year-old woman to pull her own gun and open fire.
Shots were exchanged and one of the two alleged intruders was shot in the chest.
ABC 7 noted the wounded suspect was transported to a hospital, where he died. Neither the homeowner nor the other alleged intruder were injured during the shootout.
Chicago PD pointed out the female homeowner has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, and is therefore a legal gun owner.
