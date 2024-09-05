The father of the 14-year-old Apalachee High School attack suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter and other charges.

CBS News reported that law enforcement sources indicated 54-year-old Colin Gray allegedly gave an AR-15 rifle to son “as a gift…in December 2023.”

The specific charges against the father include “four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second degree murder and eight counts of

cruelty to children.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) noted that the charges “stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son…to possess a weapon.”

GBI called for communities across the state to encourage students “across this state to contact a member of their school faculty with any and all concerns of suspicious that they may see.”

The 14-year-old arrested for the Apalachee High School shooting has been charged with four counts of felony murder.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith spoke at the press conference Thursday night and announced that the nine individuals who were injured in the attack will be making “a full recovery.”

Breitbart News reported that the 14-year-old attacker was stopped by a good guy with a gun. The good guy was a deputy serving as a School Resource Officer.

