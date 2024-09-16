At Least 32 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 32 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 21 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone, and one of those shooting victims succumbed to his wounds.

Regarding the non-fatal shootings Friday into Sunday morning, FOX 32 indicated one of the incidents occurred near Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old man and a 67-year-old man, both of whom were standing in different places, were wounded when someone began shooting. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By Monday morning, the overall number of shooting victims had risen to 32, according to CBS News.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred at 11:23 a.m. Sunday “in the 3100 block of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive,” after a fight turned into shots being fired. A 47-year-old man was shot and killed, and two other men were stabbed and hospitalized in stable condition.

