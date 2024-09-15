At least 21 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The fatality occurred in the “4700-block of West Lake Street” just before 11:15 p.m. Friday, ABC 7 reported. The shooting was a vehicle-to-vehicle incident, in which an occupant of a sedan opened fire on another vehicle, killing a 27-year-old man.

FOX 32 said one of the non-fatal shootings occurred near Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shortly after 1:30 a.m. A 24-year-old and a 67-year-old man, both of whom were standing in different places, were wounded when someone began shooting. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Breitbart News observed at least 22 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago, three of them fatally.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that more than 400 people have been killed in Chicago in 2024.

