At Least 21 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responds to a question in his City Hall office during an int
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
AWR Hawkins

At least 21 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The fatality occurred in the “4700-block of West Lake Street” just before 11:15 p.m. Friday, ABC 7 reported. The shooting was a vehicle-to-vehicle incident, in which an occupant of a sedan opened fire on another vehicle, killing a 27-year-old man.

FOX 32 said one of the non-fatal shootings occurred near Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shortly after 1:30 a.m. A 24-year-old and a 67-year-old man, both of whom were standing in different places, were wounded when someone began shooting. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Breitbart News observed at least 22 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago, three of them fatally.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that more than 400 people have been killed in Chicago in 2024.

