One person is dead and another wounded after a fight at a Detroit Lions tailgate party led to shots fired on Sunday afternoon around 4:30.

WXYZ noted the incident occurred “in the area of Shed 6 in Eastern Market.”

The Detroit Free Press reported that two people were squaring up, purportedly to fight each other, when one of those individuals allegedly pulled a gun and killed the other man.

The deceased man is in his 40s and a second man, injured in the shooting, is in his 20s.

Detroit Police Chief James White commented on the incident, “This is ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

White added, “Tailgating, drinking, guns, they don’t mix. It’s a beautiful day. It shouldn’t have led to this.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Lions 20-16 on Sunday.

