,At least 33 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred “near 55th and Spaulding,” leaving one man dead.

The second fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, when officers found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the back. The boy was found “near 24th and Trumbull” and died after being transported to the hospital.

A 29-year-old man was standing outside “in the Washington Park neighborhood’s 5700-block of South Prairie Avenue” when two people exited an SUV and opened fire on him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

In the weekend’s fourth fatal shooting, 44-year-old Antonio Vergara was in a yard “in the 100 block of North Lawler Avenue” when he was killed. The man who killed him fired the shot and then fled the scene before police arrived.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed while six others were injured during a prayer vigil Saturday night.

CBS News reported:

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Spaulding Avenue in Little Village. Chicago police said several people were at a prayer vigil in the front yard of a home when a Jeep stopped on the street, and someone from inside got out and fired shots, striking the seven victims.

The Chicago Sun-Times observed that 416 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through September 22, 2024.

