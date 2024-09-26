President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will announce executive gun control on Thursday and it will include $153 million in funding for states to adopt and implement red flag laws.

According to the White House:

The Department of Justice is announcing over $135 million in formula awards to 48 states under the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (Byrne SCIP), which provides funding for the implementation of extreme risk protection order, or “red flag”, programs, state crisis intervention court proceedings, and related programs/initiatives.

The White House did not say whether Biden or Harris plan to point out red flag laws have failed to end mass killing and mass public attacks in the state’s that adopt them.

For example, California adopted a red flag law in 2016, yet the state led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in both 2021 and 2023.

Florida adopted a red flag law in the wake of the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting, yet the law did not prevent an attacker from opening fire inside a Sebring, Florida, ban in January 2019, killing five people.

Red flag laws open the door for law enforcement to take away an individual’s firearms in a pre-crime confiscation scenario, based on the testimony of family members, neighbors, co-workers, spouses and/or former spouses.

Harris supports pre-crime confiscation laws.

