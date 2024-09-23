On Sunday, Democrat presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris admitted she wants some guns banned and supports pre-crime firearm confiscation, yet she still claimed to be pro-Second Amendment.

Harris wrote, “It is a false choice to suggest you are either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”

She continued, “I am in favor of the Second Amendment — and I am in favor of an assault weapons ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws.”

An “assault weapons” ban targets the gun which Democrats appear to loathe the most — the AR-15 — although it is the rifle which Americans love the most.

On July 21, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation numbers showing there were more AR and AK-style rifles in circulation “than Ford F-Series trucks on the road.”

But Harris wants to ban them.

She also wants universal background checks, which expand point-of-sale background checks to criminalize the private gun sales Americans have been doing with one another since 1791.

Harris has pushed red flag laws too. Such laws put pre-crime firearm confiscation in place and, in many states, allow an order for confiscation to be issued without the gun owner even knowing it has happened.

In addition to supporting a ban on some guns and pre-crime confiscation, Harris also claims she supports the Second Amendment.

