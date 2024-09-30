At Least 28 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 28 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting was discovered shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday “in the 9500 block of South Avenue N.,” where police discovered a woman with numerous gunshot wounds.

The woman succumbed to her injuries.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday “in the 1500 block of N. Magnolia Avenue,” when the driver of a car exited his vehicle after an accident. The driver got out of his car and the driver of the other vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding him.

ABC 7 noted that there were nearly 1,200 shootings in Chicago January 1, 2024, into July 7, 2024.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out some 423 people have been killed in Chicago thus far this year.

