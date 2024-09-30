At Least 28 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 28 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting was discovered shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday “in the 9500 block of South Avenue N.,” where police discovered a woman with numerous gunshot wounds.

The woman succumbed to her injuries.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday “in the 1500 block of N. Magnolia Avenue,” when the driver of a car exited his vehicle after an accident. The driver got out of his car and the driver of the other vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding him.

RELATED: Chicago Under Siege — Numerous Forced Entry Burglaries Plague Windy City

Chicago Police

ABC 7 noted that there were nearly 1,200 shootings in Chicago January 1, 2024, into July 7, 2024.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out some 423 people have been killed in Chicago thus far this year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.