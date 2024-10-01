Internal Audit Shows Seattle Police Department Lost 23 Guns

An internal audit shows that the Seattle Police Department has lost 23 guns since 2017, including the rifle and pistol of an officer who left them in a locker while on military leave.

“The 23 vanished firearms belonged to training units, the department’s firing range or individual officers,” WKRC noted.

KUOW reported the missing firearms include:

18 Glock pistol lower frames from the training unit.

A modified shotgun incapable of firing bullets from the training unit.

A lower of a Glock 22 from the police range.

A woodstock shotgun from either the range or from the quartermaster.

A pistol and a rifle from the locker of an officer who returned from military leave to find them gone.

The serial numbers from the missing firearms were given to the National Crime Information Center, which means the Seattle PD will get notifications if the firearms are found or used in a crime.

Seattle PD spokesman Patrick Michaud commented on the lost guns, telling the New York Post, “We’re going to do our best to ensure that we do better…Until we find them, we’re going to keep looking for them.”

