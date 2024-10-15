Georgetown University’s women’s basketball team is facing pushback after paying tribute to former team player Sidney Wilson, who was shot and killed while allegedly swinging a knife at a Fairfax County police officer.

Newsweek reported that Wilson died in hospital on September 16, 2024, after being shot by the officer.

They also noted that body cam footage from the incident shows Wilson allegedly slashing the officer’s face with a knife and refusing orders to “back up” before being shot.

The Daily Mail noted that Wilson was 6’6″ and allegedly charged at the officer as he performed a welfare check on her.

She allegedly “slashed the officer multiple times in his face before the cop fired his gun.”

Following her death, Georgetown Women’s Basketball posted to X:

They followed that post with another, which said, “Once a Hoya, Always a Hoya We love you Syd! We will keep you in our hearts.”

Neither of the posts expressed well wishes for the injured officer or sorrow over Wilson allegedly slashing him with a knife.

Many X users responded critically to Georgetown’s tributes to Wilson, with one user writing, “She tried to murder a police officer.”

Another wrote, “She tried to murder a cop,” and yet another penned, “You’re praising an attempted cop killer…”

