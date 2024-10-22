Canadian PM Justin Trudeau lauded a handgun ban he put in place and the Toronto Police Association (TPA) responded Monday by claiming the ban “has not worked.”

On October 21, 2022, Breitbart News reported Trudeau’s announcement of a “freeze” on handgun sales and transfers, as well as his claim that the action would keep children safe.

MSN.com quoted Trudeau saying, “Canadians have the right to feel safe in their homes, in their schools, and in their places of worship. With handgun violence increasing across Canada, it is our duty to take urgent action to remove these deadly weapons from our communities. Today, we’re keeping more guns out of our communities, and keeping our kids safe.”

Fast forward two years to October 21, 2024, and Trudeau tweeted:

The TPAca responded to Trudeau’s tweet by noting, “Criminals did not get your message. Our communities are experiencing a 45% increase in shootings and a 62% increase in gun-related homicides compared to this time last year.”

TPAca noted that criminals continue to move handguns across borders; that “85% of guns seized by [TPAca] members can be sourced to the United States.”

They added, “Your statement is out of touch and offensive to victims of crime and police officers everywhere. Whatever you think you’ve done to improve community safety, has not worked.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.