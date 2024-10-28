CLAIM: During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Kamala Harris claimed that Donald Trump will take away black men’s Second Amendment rights.

VERDICT: False. Trump has already served as the 45th President of the United States and not only defended gun ownership but pushed to expand Americans’ ability to carry guns for self-defense throughout his time in office.

Sharpe brought up “Blacks for Trump,” noting that Trump is “revered by some blacks.”

Harris responded, in part, by claiming Trump “wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States.”

She added, “But the First Amendment [will be gone]. The Second Amendment. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment. I don’t believe we should be taking anybody’s guns away.”

Ironically, Harris and her Democrat running mate, Tim Walz, are both in favor of taking AR-15s and similar rifles away from Americans via an “assault weapons” ban. Breitbart News noted that they pushed to ban the rifles during their campaign appearance together in August, and both have continued to push for a ban on the rifles since.

Just last week, Walz used an appearance on The Daily Show to push a ban on AR-15s and similar rifles.

On the other hand, Trump emerged from the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on his life and reiterated his conviction that Americans must own guns.

On August 8, 2024, Breitbart News reported Trump stressing the American “people need guns for protection.”

Harris’s claim that Trump will take away black men’s Second Amendment is false.

