Manhunt Underway for Armed Killer in Gun-Controlled New York

Schools are closed as a safety precaution as a manhunt is underway in Westchester County, New York, for a man believed to have killed one and wounded two in a shooting Monday.

NBC New York identified the man as 40-year-old Fernando Jimenez. He is considered “armed and dangerous” and law enforcement is asking anyone who sees him or may know of his whereabouts to call 911.

Two of the three individuals allegedly targeted by Jimenez were children. The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The Times-Union noted, “State Police said Fernando Jimenez, 40, was last seen in the area around Peekskill Hollow Road.”

Jimenez is “approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, and was wearing black sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt at the time of the incident.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 2 state in the Union for gun control strictness.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.