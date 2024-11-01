Fort Worth Police Department information officer (IO) Tracy Carter lauded a homeowner who shot an alleged intruder saying, “The homeowner did what any of us would have done.”

WFAA reported that the incident occurred just after midnight Wednesday and that the homeowner told the alleged intruder to leave but he did not listen.

The homeowner’s wife heard dogs barking and woke her husband to let him know something was going on. He retrieved his gun about the same time that the alleged intruder, 35-year-old Jeremy Black, swung a plank and shattered the homeowner’s daughter’s bedroom window.

Black then allegedly tried to make entry through the home’s kitchen door, which is when the homeowner opened fire.

Fort Worth IO Carter said, “The suspect was taken to the hospital he was shot a couple of times…This guy is lucky to be alive. The homeowner did what any of us would have done, we’d wanna protect our family.”

The homeowner’s wife told NBC 5, “It feels bad that we had to do this to protect ourselves…But we feel good in a way also because if my husband didn’t do that, something else would have happened.”

