At least 16 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 reported one of the fatal shootings was reported to police just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred “in the 6700 block of South Prairie,” where a witness heard gunfire then found a man lying outside with gunshot wounds to his head.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

ABC 7 reported that the next fatal shooing occurred Sunday around 12:40 a.m. ” in the 2800 block of W. 83rd Street.” A 21-year-old was shot multiple times and succumbed to his wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted that 478 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2024.

