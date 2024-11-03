A general contractor was shot and killed about 1:30 p.m. Friday after allegedly pulling a gun on a tile worker inside an unfinished St. Petersburg, Florida, home.

FOX 13 reported that a tile worker inside the home allegedly began destroying tiles and the contractor, Mostafa M. Ah Abdo, went to his vehicle and retrieved a gun. Upon re-entering the house, Abdo allegedly threatened to shoot the tile worker.

The St. Petersburg Police Department noted that the tile worker’s father, 52-year-old Yamel P. Benitez, was also working tile and he grabbed his own gun and shot Abdo.

Abdo died from his gunshot injuries.

The St. Petersburg Police Department ruled that the shooting was in self-defense.

