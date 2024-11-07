Hawkins: American Voters Rejected Kamala Harris’s Gun Control Agenda

American voters rejected Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris’s gun control agenda on Tuesday, handing her a thorough defeat while giving pro-Second Amendment Republican Donald Trump a resounding victory.

On the eve of the November 5 election, Breitbart News noted that Harris was pro-gun control, while Trump was pro-Second Amendment.

Breitbart News explained that Harris’s campaign contained a continued push for the same big three gun controls that President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris had already been pushing for nearly near years. Those gun controls were an “assault weapons” ban–which would outlaw America’s most popular rifle, the AR-15–universal background checks, and red flag laws.

We also noted a Fox News report that during her CNN town hall, Harris entertained a question about packing the Supreme Court.

Packing the court would mean Harris could expand it to 12 justices instead of the 9 who currently occupy it. Doing this would erase the 6-3 pro-Second Amendment majority that Trump built, replacing it with a court that would be 6-6 at best, or at worst, 7-5 against the Second Amendment.

But American voters rejected Harris and her gun control agenda, handing her a staggering defeat.

This defeat came despite decades of the gun control lobby assuring the world that Americans wanted more gun control but could not get it because a GOP Congress or a GOP president stood in the way. American voters responded by choosing a Republican Congress and Republican president.

Second Amendment Foundation founder Alan Gottlieb spoke to Breitbart News regarding Tuesday’s election results, saying, “In this election, the Democrats shot blanks, and the voters buried their gun ban agenda.”

