On the eve of the November 5, 2024, presidential election it is important to remember that Democrat Kamala Harris is pro-gun control and Republican Donald Trump is pro-Second Amendment.

To put it plainly, there is a vast chasm between Harris’s constant push for more gun control and Trump’s consistent support for the right to keep and bear arms.

For example, Harris is campaigning on the same big three gun controls that she and Joe Biden were unable to secure during their time in office together. Those controls are an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws. (Harris’s running mate, Democrat Tim Walz, supports these gun controls as well.)

Gun control is such a central component of the Harris campaign that, as Breitbart News noted, her “New Way Forward” includes ongoing efforts to secure the same old gun controls Biden wanted.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, remains a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Following the June 12, 2016, terror attack on Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, Trump was asked if he would support an “assault weapons” ban and he responded, “I absolutely wouldn’t because people need protection, they have to protect.”

Trump argued that if there was an assault weapons ban, “the bad guys will have the assault rifles and the people trying to protect themselves will be standing there with a BB gun.”

Fast forward to August 8, 2024, less than a month after the July 13 attempt on his life, and Trump remained constant. In a speech from Mar-a-Lago he pointed out that the assassination attempt against him did not change his conviction that the American “people need guns for protection.”

And we cannot forget, it was Trump who gave us Supreme Court justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch, securing a 6-3 SCOTUS majority in support of the Second Amendment.

On the other hand, on October 24, 2024, FOX News reported that Harris “[entertained a] Supreme Court-packing question during a town hall.”

Packing the court would mean Harris could expand it to 12 justices instead of the nine who currently occupy it. Doing this would erase the 6-3 pro-Second Amendment majority, replacing it with a court that is at best 6-6, or at worst 7-5 against the Second Amendment, assuming a current pro-Second Amendment justice retires and she had the opportunity to replace him.

The bottom line: The stakes are high on November 5 and every gun owner, hunter, and freedom-loving American needs to see this election through the lens of four very important words: “Shall Not Be Infringed.” Trump is the candidate determined to honor those words.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.