At Least 17 Shot During Weekend in Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 17 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 12 people were shot Friday into Saturday night alone, and one of those shooting victims succumbed to his wounds.

ABC 7 noted that by Sunday night, the toll of shooting victims in the city had reached at least 17 with two additional shooting fatalities.

One of the additional fatal shootings occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday “in the 100 block of W. 125th Street.” A man of unknown age was shot in the neck and died at the scene.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, “in the 3600 block of E 100th Street,” a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found lying in the street. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The Chicago Tribune pointed out that 499 people were killed in Chicago between January 1, 2024, and November 3, 2024.

