At Least 12 People Shot Friday into Saturday Night in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 12 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that the fatal shooting was a 68-year-old man who was shot around 3:25 a.m. “in the 8400 blk. of South May Street” Saturday.

A witness heard the gunshots and went to investigate and found the wounded man lying on the ground. The 68-year-old had been shot numerous times and was unresponsive.

Breitbart News noted that last weekend, at least 16 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Sunday morning, two of them fatally.

On Tuesday, 36-year-old Raylon East allegedly used a 9mm handgun to kill two of his former coworkers at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

The Associated Press reported “East had been fired Oct. 14 from his job at the pier, which features shops, restaurants, entertainment and its iconic Ferris wheel along Lake Michigan.”

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 493 people have been killed in Chicago in 2024.

