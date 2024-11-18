On November 18, 2024, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit rejected Pennsylvania’s motion that one of the Second Amendment Foundation’s concealed carry for 18-20 year-olds cases be remanded.

The three judges were George W. Bush appointee Kent A Jordan, Joe Biden appointee Luis Felipe Restrepo, and George W. Bush appointee D. Brooks Smith.

The rejection of the motion to remand means the case will continue in the Appeals Court.

Second Amendment Foundation founder Alan Gottlieb spoke to Breitbart News about the ruling. “This is a great ruling by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals in the Second Amendment Foundation’s case,” he said. “The state of Pennsylvania can’t delay the Appeals Court from now hearing our case and making a ruling.”

