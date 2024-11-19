Chicago: Suspect on Loose After Retired PD Sergeant Shot Multiple Times

One suspect is in custody and a second remains on the loose after a retired Chicago police sergeant was shot multiple times Monday morning.

WGN-TV reported the retired sergeant, a 74-year-old man, was exiting his vehicle around 9 a.m.

The retired sergeant sustained at least three gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

One suspect in the shooting was apprehended Monday around 1 p.m. the Chicago Sun-Times quoted Ald. Matt Martin (47th) saying police are “continuing to search for the second individual.”

RELATED — Chicago Under Siege: Numerous Forced Entry Burglaries Plague Windy City

The Sun-Times noted that the incident “unfolded as mourners began to gather on the South Side at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for the funeral of Officer Enrique Martinez, who was killed this month in an on-duty shooting.”

The Chicago Tribune pointed out that as of November 18, 2024, 517 people had been killed in Chicago this year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.