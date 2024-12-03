Guns: Nearly 170,000 Background Checks on Black Friday Alone

Nearly 170,000 National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks were conducted on November 29, which was Black Friday 2024.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported the precise number of NICS checks at 169,906 for the day.

There were over 613,000 NICS checks conducted during Black Friday week, which began on Saturday, November 23, and ended at the close of business on November 29.

There have been 64 consecutive months of over one million NICS checks a month for gun sales at retail.

On November 4, 2024, Breitbart News reported October was the 63rd consecutive month for over million such checks, and during a phone call, NSSF’s Mark Oliva confirmed November 2024 proved to be the 64th consecutive month.

The raw figures for November 2024 show 2,593,565 background checks, 1,514,773 were for gun sales at retail.

NSSF president and CEO Joe Bartozzi reacted to Black Friday’s NICS checks and the ongoing millions of checks each month, saying, “The background checks reported by the FBI are in keeping with the trends NSSF has seen throughout the year. While the overall trends are still coming off the peaks experienced in recent years, firearm sales remain consistently strong, with over a million per month for more than five years running.”

He added, “These figures tell us that there is a continued strong appetite for lawful firearm ownership by law-abiding Americans and that firearm manufacturers across the country continue to deliver the quality firearms our customers have come to expect.”

