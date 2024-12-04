Former MLB Pitcher Bags Monster Buck in Honor of ‘Paw Paw’

Former MLB pitcher Ben McDonald bagged a monster buck which he dedicated to his father, aka Paw Paw, who died in January.

McDonald pitched for the Baltimore Orioles and the Milwaukee Brewers.

In an X post, McDonald wrote:

I normally don’t share too many of my thoughts on social but this is too good not to share. I lost my dad in January…sitting in a bowstand yesterday enjoying hunting season without him for the first time gave me a chance to reflect on all the hours we spent together on ball fields, basketball courts, and in the deer woods. I was having a conversation with him telling him how much I miss him and thanking him for everything he did for us and our family and the many sacrifices he made.

McDonald said he began to cry as thought about Paw Paw and that as soon as his tears dried, a monster buck walked out in the open in front of him:

I had a good cry as I wish he was still here for one more hunting season or just to have one more talk….5 minutes after I dried my eyes and focused back on the hunt….out walked an absolute giant….this buck could have gone anywhere in the 6 acre plot but followed a doe to 24 yards under my tree….the shot was true as he bounded out in the middle of the plot and tipped over in seconds! No doubt this was divine intervention courtesy of the man upstairs and #PawPaw ….the great outdoors is home for me….its where I’m probably most comfortable! It’s not always about the harvest it’s about making memories! This buck will always be know as #PawPaw’s Buck!

On November 19, 2024, Breitbart News reported that PGA Tour star Sam Burns posted a photo to X showing the deer he got during hunting season.

Burns wore a camouflage “Make America Great Again” hat in the photo:

Hunting is a major aspect of conservation, both for the game and for the environment in which the game exists.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.