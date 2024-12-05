Alleged Carjacker in Critical Condition After Driver Opens Fire

A masked alleged carjacker is in critical condition after a driver shot him in the Crafty Crab parking lot at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida.

IONTB reported the driver pulled into the restaurant’s lot and was waiting in the vehicle while his wife went inside to get a to-go order.

While waiting a masked man made entry into the vehicle to attempt a carjacking, police said.

The Tampa Bay Times noted that a St. Petersburg police news release said, “The victim pulled out his own gun and fired at the suspect…The suspect fled the scene and the victim called 911 and waited for police to arrive.”

The alleged carjacker, 18-year-old Simon White, was transported to a hospital “in critical but stable condition.”

He is expected to face a charge of attempted carjacking once released from the hospital.

