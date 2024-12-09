Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called on Congress to rally behind his National Constitutional Carry Act on Sunday to remove the government’s ongoing interference with the people’s right to bear arms for self-defense.

Constitutional carry is the law of the land in 29 states, in each of which residents can can carry concealed for self-defense without first getting a permit or license from the government to do so.

The 29 states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Massie’s legislation would transform all of American into a constitutional carry country, removing the cumbersome process law-abiding citizens in 31 states must undergo in order to exercise their right to bear arms for self-defense.

The text of the National Constitutional Carry Act declares the purpose of the act is to “enforce the rights protected by the Second and Fourteenth Amendments against the States.”

Massie’s act further states, “No State or political subdivision of a State may impose a criminal or civil penalty on, or otherwise indirectly dissuade the carrying of firearms (including by imposing a financial or other barrier to entry) in public by residents or nonresidents of that State who are citizens of the United States and otherwise eligible to possess firearms under State and Federal law.”

RELATED FLASHBACK — Hawkins: Why Residents of Constitutional Carry States Might Still Need Permits

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.