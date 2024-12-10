Canada Adds 324 Firearms to Ban on ‘Assault-Style Firearms’

Canada’s federal public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc announced that 324 firearms have been added to the country’s “assault-style firearms” ban.

He made the announcement at a December 5, 2024, press conference.

In 2020, 1,500 firearms the government of Canada labeled “assault-style firearms” were banned, and during last week’s press conference the addition of more than 300 firearms to that list was referred to as “the next step forward.”

“Firearms designed for the battlefield plainly do not belong in our communities. Too often, these types of weapons have been used to commit some of the worst atrocities Canada has ever witnessed,” LeBlanc said. “That’s why since 2015, we’ve done more than any previous government on gun control, and why we’re pursuing further action today – to ensure that Canada never again experiences a mass shooting.”

A December 5, 2024, press release from the Government of Canada said:

The prohibition of these additional unique makes and models takes effect immediately. These firearms can no longer be legally possessed, sold in, or imported into Canada, and can only be transferred or transported under limited circumstances. These firearms must be securely stored in accordance with the storage requirements for their classification prior to the prohibition.

Individuals who legally purchased and now possess any of the 324 newly banned firearms are being given an amnesty period which will expire October 30, 2025. The amnesty period is a time frame in which owners of any the additionally specified 324 firearms can come into compliance with the ban.

In the press release about the newly banned firearms the government of Canada made clear it is working to determine “how these and previously prohibited guns could be donated to support the fight for democracy in Ukraine.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.