Reports indicate UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione suffered “debilitating pain” and had back surgery last year.

The New York Times reported the back surgery and People magazine reported that one of Mangione’s acquaintances, R.J. Martin, met Mangione in 2022 and observed his pain was so intense he had to “switch out his mattress” to try to get relief.

Martin owned a co-living space where Mangione stayed January to June 2022. The Honolulu Civil Beat noted Martin indicated Mangione “suffered chronic back pain from an apparent pinched nerve.”

The Associated Press quoted Martin’s spokesman, Josiah Ryan, saying, “[Mangione] went surfing with R.J. once but it didn’t work out because of his back.”

CNN quoted Martin saying, “[Mangione] never once talked about guns, never once talked about violence.”

Martin added, “He was absolutely a not violent person, as far as I could tell.”

Mangione was taken into custody in an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s Monday, after being recognized from the photos that had been released by law enforcement.

Breitbart News noted police found a handwritten note in his possession which allegedly said, “These parasites had it coming.”

A source within law enforcement told the AP the handwritten note in Mangione’s possession also said, “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone.”

ABC News observed that officers also discovered Mangione “had a ghost gun capable of firing a 9mm round and a suppressor.” And NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch noted that the gun and suppressor were “consistent with the weapon used in the [Brian Thompson] murder.”

Mangione is charged with murder in the December 4, 2024, shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

