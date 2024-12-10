When police took Luigi Mangione into custody and searched him, they reportedly found a handwritten note in which he suggested, “These parasites had it coming.”

Breitbart News reported Mangione was taken into custody at an Altoona, Pennsylvania, McDonald’s Monday after police were called to report a man who matched the photos being circulated by the NYPD.

Mangione was subsequently charged in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was killed Wednesday, December 4, at 6:44 a.m. outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Police found a handwritten note on Mangione that included the statement that “these parasites had it coming,” according to the New York Post.

Moreover, Mangione had reportedly written, “I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done.”

