14 State Attorneys General File Suit Against Glock Handguns

Attorneys General Matt Platkin (D-NJ) and Keith Ellison (D-MN) are joined by 12 other state attorneys general in suing Glock, one of the most popular handgun makers in the world.

The 14 state attorneys general are also joined by the District of Columbia, according to WNYT.

The suit is over the criminal use of switches that convert semiautomatic Glock handguns into fully automatic firearms. Glock does not make the switches, and their use in the U.S. is already illegal, but the attorneys general claim Glock needs to change the way their guns are made so that the switches will not work.

Platkin commented, “For decades, Glock has knowingly sold weapons that anyone with a screwdriver and a YouTube video can convert into a military-grade machine gun in a matter of minutes.”

On March 19, 2024, Breitbart News reported that the city of Chicago was suing Glock, claiming the gunmaker was liable for the ease with which a “Glock switch” can be used to convert the semiautomatic handguns into full-auto.

Ironically, Chicago partnered with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety in filing its suit. The 14 state attorneys general are working with Everytown as well.

In our March report, Breitbart News noted that while Chicago and Everytown pointed to China as one of the sources for “auto sears” uses in the switches, they do not explain the degree to which China is allegedly committed to saturating the United States with such switches.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) suggests the 14 state attorneys general have banded together in hopes of circumventing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).

NSSF senior vice president and general counsel Larry Keane said, “Attorneys General Platkin and Ellison, along with the other colluding states, are attempting to extend the frivolous claims that have no foundation in law and abuse taxpayer dollars to advance an unconstitutional gun control agenda.

He added, “These claims are a devious manipulation of the courts by attempting to force a gun control agenda through judicial fiat and are contrary to the will of lawmakers and are expressly prohibited by federal law. This is the very definition of ‘lawfare’ and should be rejected by the courts.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.