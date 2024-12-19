Police Believe Deceased Utah Family Died in Murder-Suicide

Police believe the five family members found dead in their West Valley City, Utah, home were killed in a murder-suicide scenario.

Breitbart News reported five family members were found shot to death Tuesday. The family members consisted of a father, mother, and three children.

A sixth family member–a 17-year-old son–was found in the garage with a critical gunshot wound to the head.

At the time news initially broke, police did not speculate on the cause of the deaths and/or the severely injured 17-year-old.

Later in the day, however, ABC 4 noted police found a handgun under the father’s body, leading them to believe the family died in a murder-suicide.

NBC News quoted police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku saying, “That is our initial determination, is that the father likely shot all of the members of the family and then himself.”

The 17-year-old son “remains in critical condition.”

