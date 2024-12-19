The 15-year-old female Madison, Wisconsin, school shooter had contact with a California man regarding a possible “coordinated attack,” the New York Post indicated.

CNN pointed to court documents and observed, “It also appears she had been in contact with Alexander Paffendorf, a 20-year-old man in Carlsbad, California, who was plotting a mass shooting with the teenager.”

“During an FBI interview Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow [the alleged school shooter] that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building,” the documents said. No details have been released as to what building may have been the target nor have there been details given on why the secondary attack was not carried out.

The UK’s Independent noted it is “not immediately clear” as to how the 15-year-old female shooter and Paffendorf knew each other.

The two innocents killed in the Abundant Life Christian School shooting were teacher Erin Michelle West and 14-year-old student Rubi Vergara.

