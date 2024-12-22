Gun Used by Madison Christian School Shooter Was Purchased Legally

The gun used by the 15-year-old girl who allegedly opened fire in Madison’s Abundant Life Christian School was purchased legally.

Breitbart News reported that the 15-year-old had two handguns with her and WISN noted that Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes indicated both were legally acquired.

Barnes seemed to indicate that police, with the help of the ATF, have learned who purchased them but will not identify said person at this time for the sake of preserving the integrity of the investigation.

He made clear investigators are seeking “anyone who may have been involved, who may have had some effort in creating this or some part in it.”

Barnes added, “The main focus of our investigation is to put together a timeline of when this decision was made to walk into a school with weapons and fire that weapon. We’re committed to putting together a timeline so we can determine what was going through her mind and who she may have been with prior to leading up to this tragic event.”

Police and federal agents are also investigating a possible “coordinated attack” that was reporeted to be carried out by a California man at the same time that the 15-year-old allegedly opened fire in the Madison Christian school. CNN pointed to court documents and observed, “It also appears [the 15-year-old] had been in contact with Alexander Paffendorf, a 20-year-old man in Carlsbad, California, who was plotting a mass shooting with the teenager.”

