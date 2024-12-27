Wisconsin Senate member-elect Dora Drake (D) is pushing for a red flag law in the wake of the December 16, 2024, Madison Christian school shooting.

Drake has not explained how a red flag law would prevent a 15-year-old girl–the age and gender of the alleged Madison shooter–from carrying out an attack since such an individual is already too young to legally buy a firearm.

Moreover, Drake did not address the fact that California has a red-flag law yet the Golden State led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

Instead, Drake focused on Republicans’ opposition to red flag laws and other gun controls, suggesting the lack of gun laws put lives in danger.

Urban Milwaukee quoted Drake saying, “As Democrats, we just want common sense laws on gun control, and that doesn’t mean we’re trying to take away someone’s Second Amendment rights…People are tired of life being unnecessarily taken away.”

Wisconsin Carry Inc.’s Nik Clark countered Drake by pointing out, “Ninety-five percent of crime is committed by people who are already felons and not even allowed to have a gun.”

To Clark’s point, as noted earlier, the 15-year-old girl who allegedly carried out the Madison school shooting could not legally purchase a handgun and did not legally possess it at the time of the shooting.

