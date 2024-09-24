Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 24 Gun Controls in California

California is already No. 1 for gun control among states in the Union, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety, yet Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed 24 new gun controls on Tuesday.
Prior to Tuesday, California already had an “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, background checks on ammunition purchases, and more.
A September 24, 2024, press release from Newsom’s office made clear the following controls have now been signed into law as well:
-
AB 960 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – School safety: web-based or app-based school safety programs
-
AB 1252 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Office of Gun Violence Prevention
-
AB 1858 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Comprehensive school safety plans: active shooters: armed assailants: drills
-
AB 1974 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Family conciliation courts: evaluator training (signed earlier this year)
-
AB 2565 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – School facilities: interior locks
-
AB 2621 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Law enforcement training
-
AB 2629 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Firearms: prohibited persons
-
AB 2642 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Elections: intimidation
-
AB 2739 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Firearms
-
AB 2759 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine)
-
AB 2822 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Domestic violence
-
AB 2842 by Assemblymember Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) – Firearms
-
AB 2907 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) – Firearms: restrained persons
-
AB 2917 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) – Firearms: restraining orders
-
AB 3064 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Firearms
-
AB 3072 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) — Child custody: ex parte orders (signed earlier this year)
-
AB 3083 by Assemblymember Tom Lackey — Domestic violence: protective orders: background checks
-
SB 53 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Firearms: storage
-
SB 758 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Firearms
-
SB 899 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Protective orders: firearms
-
SB 902 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Firearms: public safety
-
SB 965 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Firearms
-
SB 1002 by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) –Firearms: prohibited persons
-
SB 1019 by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) – Firearms: destruction
Despite all the extant gun controls, Breitbart News pointed to FBI figures showing California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.
Moreover, on June 10, 2023, Breitbart News noted over 17 percent of the annual firearm murders in the United States occur in gun-controlled California, according to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
