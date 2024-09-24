Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 24 Gun Controls in California

California is already No. 1 for gun control among states in the Union, according to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety, yet Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed 24 new gun controls on Tuesday.

Prior to Tuesday, California already had an “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a ten-day waiting period on gun purchases, gun registration requirements, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, background checks on ammunition purchases, and more.

A September 24, 2024, press release from Newsom’s office made clear the following controls have now been signed into law as well:

AB 960 by Assemblymember Devon Mathis (R-Porterville) – School safety: web-based or app-based school safety programs

AB 1252 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – Office of Gun Violence Prevention

AB 1858 by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) – Comprehensive school safety plans: active shooters: armed assailants: drills

AB 1974 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) – Family conciliation courts: evaluator training (signed earlier this year)

AB 2565 by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) – School facilities: interior locks

AB 2621 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Law enforcement training

AB 2629 by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) – Firearms: prohibited persons

AB 2642 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Elections: intimidation

AB 2739 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Firearms

AB 2759 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine)

AB 2822 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) – Domestic violence

AB 2842 by Assemblymember Diane Papan (D-San Mateo) – Firearms

AB 2907 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) – Firearms: restrained persons

AB 2917 by Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Los Angeles) – Firearms: restraining orders

AB 3064 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Firearms

AB 3072 by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) — Child custody: ex parte orders (signed earlier this year)

AB 3083 by Assemblymember Tom Lackey — Domestic violence: protective orders: background checks

SB 53 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank) – Firearms: storage

SB 758 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Firearms

SB 899 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Protective orders: firearms

SB 902 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Firearms: public safety

SB 965 by Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) – Firearms

SB 1002 by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) –Firearms: prohibited persons

SB 1019 by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) – Firearms: destruction

Despite all the extant gun controls, Breitbart News pointed to FBI figures showing California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

Moreover, on June 10, 2023, Breitbart News noted over 17 percent of the annual firearm murders in the United States occur in gun-controlled California, according to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

