Israeli midwife Erga Froman talked to FOX News about how the October 7 Hamas terror attack took her from being an individual who had never fired a gun to one who carries a gun daily for self-defense.

According to FOX News, Froman is “a mother of five now living in the Golan Heights in northern Israel, had never considered obtaining a gun license.”

After the terror attacks, Froman and her husband decided she needed to take steps to stay safe.

Froman said, “On the evening of Oct. 7, my husband and I realized that because I travel alone at night on dangerous roads to my job — bringing life into the world — I needed protection…By the next morning, I had submitted my application for a gun license. Now I hope I’ll never need to use it, but I’m prepared if I have to.”

She noted that October 7 also revealed the medical community in she which works was not well-defended either, saying, “As there weren’t enough medical teams on Oct. 7, there also wasn’t enough defense. Learning from that, today we have a community medical team, and we are also armed to be able to give a first response.”

On November 15, 2023, Breitbart News pointed out nearly a quarter of a million applications for gun permits had been filed in Israel since thousands of Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7, 2023. “More than 236,000 new requests for permits have been filed” since the attack, the Times of Israel reported, noting that figure represents the number of applications filed during the 20 years preceding the attacks.

On October 18, 2023, just under two weeks after the Hamas terror attack, Breitbart News noted that Israel’s Health Ministry asked civilians with gun licenses to serve as security at hospitals as a way of defending against further Hamas attacks.

