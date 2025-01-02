A California law that went into effect January 1, 2025, requires licensed gun dealers to warn customers about the alleged dangers of gun ownership.

USA Today reported the law, AB 1596, “requires firearm dealers to provide consumers with a pamphlet covering the reasons for and risks of firearm ownership.”

Among the warnings, dealers are to make customers aware of the claim that gun ownership “[increases] risk of death to someone in the household by suicide, homicide, or unintentional injury.”

Another law that went into effect in California on January 1, 2025, strengthens a pre-existing law against buying more than one handgun in a month. The new law, AB 1483, does this by “[removing] an exemption for private party transactions.”

California was already the number one state for gun law strength, according Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety Everytown for Gun Safety.

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, gun registration requirements, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a ban on carrying a gun on a college campus for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed on campus for classroom defense, and a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, among other controls.

