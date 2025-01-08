On Wednesday, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) put forward national concealed carry reciprocity legislation, which is something President-elect Donald Trump supports.

On November 11, 2024, less than a week after defeating Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Breitbart News pointed to Trump’s push for national concealed carry reciprocity, which would make the concealed permit of any one state valid in the other 49.

Donald Trump Jr. reacted to his father’s desire for concealed carry reciprocity via a post to Instagram, where he wrote, “Boom! My father just announced concealed carry reciprocity. The Second Amendment will stay and remain protected.”

On January 8, 2025, Rep. Hudson answered the call with H.R. 38:

The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act has the support of more than 120 of Hudson’s House colleagues. It also has the support of Gun Owners of America (GOA), the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the NRA Institute for Legislative Action, and the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA).

Hudson commented on the legislation. “The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act will protect law-abiding citizens’ rights to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits,” he said. “I am proud to see such strong and widespread support, and I will not stop fighting to get this legislation signed into law.”

GOA director of foreign affairs Aidan Johnston also commented on Hudson’s legislation. “With all 50 states now issuing concealed carry permits, 49 states allowing nonresident carry, and 29 states with permitless or Constitutional Carry, it is simply common sense for Congress to ensure that each state’s concealed carry license is valid in every other state,” he said. “We thank President Trump for his leadership on this issue and urge Congress to swiftly send Rep. Hudson’s Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act to the President’s desk to be signed.”

