Biden ATF director Steven Dettelbach giggled Friday as he was presented with an 80-percent lower for an AR-15 as a parting gift following his resignation.

Ironically, Dettelbach and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) classified 80 percent frames as “firearms” during the Biden years, mandating that everyday Americans undergo a background check to acquire them, just as one must undergo a background check for an actual firearm.

Dettelbach was handed an 80-percent frame as a parting gift Friday and he giggled out loud as he was told his did not need to be “traced” or “registered.”

On Dettelbach’s watch, the ATF has unilaterally enacted numerous gun controls via regulatory action. In addition to the 80-percent frame rule, the ATF outlawed AR-pistols with stabilizer braces, and put universal style background checks in place, going so far as to require smugglers to get a NICS check on their firearms.

Some of the above-listed controls, and others, have been blocked by District or Circuit courts.

Dettelbach tendered his resignation effective January 18, 2025, two days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

The Firearms Policy Coalition reacted to Dettelbach’s resignation with a post on X, which said, “ICYMI [in case you missed it]: ATF Director Steve Dettelbach has tendered his resignation, effective Jan 18th. It’s a great start to 2025.”

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (CCRKBA) also cheered Dettelbach’s pending departure. Its chairman Alan Gottlieb said, “That’s one less person Trump will have to fire after he takes office, and it is one less gun prohibition lobbyist on the government payroll.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.