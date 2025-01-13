Rep. Eric Burlison: The ATF Uses Tax Money to Violate Americans’ Rights

On Monday Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) doubled down on his push to abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), claiming the agency uses tax money to violate Americans’ rights.

In a post to X, he wrote, “The ATF uses your tax dollars to violate your constitutional rights. Does that sound like freedom to you?”

On January 11, Breitbart News noted that Burlison is not only pushing to abolish the ATF but also to repeal the National Firearms Act (NFA). The NFA is the federal law that controls the sale, possession, and transfer of firearms and/or accessories often referred to as Class III. These include suppressors, short-barreled shotguns, short-barreled rifles, machine guns, etc. In light of the NFA, a law-abiding gun owner who wants a suppressor must submit photographs and fingerprints, pay a $200 federal tax, submit to an extended background check, and have his accessory registered with the ATF.

The same cumbersome process applies for acquiring a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, and for a machine gun as well.

On January 13, 2025, Burlison posted to X, “Gun control has always been about control, not safety. The NFA is a prime example of this, and we’re working to take it down.”

