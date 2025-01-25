A Canadian man disguised as a construction worker shot a woman in a targeted attack outside her Markham, Ontario, home, according to police.

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred January 21, 2025, and footage of it has now been released by York Regional Police.

In the footage, the attacker can be seen talking to the woman and she shows him a piece of paper. Conversation continues and he shoots her from behind as she turns to walk back into her home.

The attacker’s gun appears to jam more than once during the course of the attack.

The attacker can be seen getting into a sedan and driving off after the attack.

The Toronto Sun described the sedan as an Audi A4.

The York Regional Police described the suspect as “as male, Asian, skinny build, wearing a high-visibility vest, construction helmet, a dark-coloured hooded sweater, black pants and a medical mask.”

The police are also searching for suspects in an incident of shots fired “at industrial units in the City of Markham” on January 24. The York Regional Police noted that the incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. when “two suspects arrived in a dark colored sedan and fired multiple shots at two units.”

Canada is stringently gun controlled.

