Alert: Semiautomatic Firearm Ban on Move in Colorado Senate

A ban on numerous semiautomatic firearms — rifles and shotguns — passed the Colorado Senate Affairs Committee on Tuesday and is now headed to the Senate Floor.

The legislation is SB25-003, which targets firearms state Democrats define as a “specified semiautomatic firearm.”

SB25-003 says, in part:

The bill defines a “specified semiautomatic firearm” as a semiautomatic rifle or semiautomatic shotgun with a detachable magazine or a gas-operated semiautomatic handgun with a detachable magazine. The bill prohibits knowingly manufacturing, distributing, transferring, selling, or purchasing a specified semiautomatic firearm; except that a person may transfer a specified semiautomatic firearm to an heir, an individual residing in another state, or a federally licensed firearm dealer.

The legislation puts private owners and licensed dealers in Democrats’ crosshairs:

The department of revenue shall revoke the state firearms dealer permit of a dealer who unlawfully manufactures, distributes, transfers, sells, or purchases a specified semiautomatic firearm. The Colorado bureau of investigation shall deny the transfer of a firearm to a person who was convicted of misdemeanor unlawful manufacture, distribution, transfer, sale, or purchase of a specified semiautomatic firearm within 5 years prior to the transfer. A person convicted of felony unlawful manufacture, distribution, transfer, sale, or purchase of a specified semiautomatic firearm is prohibited from possessing a firearm or certain other weapons.

Denver 7 noted that SB25-003 passed out of committee by a 3-2 margin. In addition to banning numerous shotguns and the most popular rifle in America–the AR-15–the ban would also prohibit “gas-operated semiautomatic handguns that have a detachable ammunition magazine.”

The legislation passed out of committee despite the massive citizen turnout in opposition to the ban:

The Congressional Sportsman’s Foundation warned: “If it passes, SB3 will effectively ban all semi-automatic firearms that accept a detachable magazine. Anyone with even a passing familiarity of firearms knows that scores of rifles and shotguns in common use today fall under that definition.”

