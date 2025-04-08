Migrants Paroled Under Biden-Era CBP One App Ordered to Leave ‘Immediately’

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ordered migrants who received immigration parole under the Biden-era CBP One app to leave the United States “immediately.” Since its inception in January 2023, more than 936,000 migrants have been granted immigration parole under the app.

“Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” DHS officials said in response to an inquiry from the Associated Press. In an email to a Honduran migrant family who entered the U.S. in late 2024, DHS officials stated, “It’s time for you to abandon the United States.”

Other migrants reportedly shared their message from DHS on social media platforms. The notices were sent to migrants via the recently relaunched CBP Home app — a re-engineered version of the CBP app designed to aid migrants in self-deportation. It is not clear at this time, how many of the nearly one million CBP One-admitted migrants will be impacted by the oreder.

In a statement on Monday, DHS officials said the Biden administration used immigration parole authority “more than any president since it was created in 1952. Officials said the use of CBP One to grant blanket paroles to migrants “further fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history.”

On President Donald Trump’s first day in office, CBP officials announced the termination of the controversial CBP One app, Breitbart Texas reported. In March, the administration relaunched the app as CBP Home — a “self-deportation” tool.

According to CBP, the re-launch of the application, renamed CBP-Home, includes the new feature “Intent to Depart,” which allows aliens illegally present in the United States or those whose parole has been revoked an orderly and defined voluntary process to notify the Department of Homeland Security of their intent to depart the United States.

Breitbart contacted CBP officials for additional information on the reported termination of immigration parole for migrants admitted under CBP One. An immediate response was not available by press time.