At Least 13 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 13 people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Sunday around 3:15 a.m. “in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue.” A 57-year-old man was shot in the chest by a 60-year-old woman and died after being transported to a hospital.

Three hours later, “in the 10600 block of South Walden Parkway,” an argument became physical and a 20-year-old man ended up being shot numerous times. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Around 4:36 p.m. a 20-year-old was shot while in an alley “in the 3600 block of West 60th Place in West Lawn.” He had gunshot wounds to the head and armpit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Breitbart News noted a Chicago garbage truck driver killed one alleged armed robber Friday morning and critically wounded a second.

The incident occurred just before 5:20 a.m., and video showed the two alleged robbers approach the driver, followed by an exchange of gunfire in which the driver was not harmed.

The driver has a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card and a concealed carry license.

