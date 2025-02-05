Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R), heretofore known only for her stridently pro-gun stance, has caved to a gun control push that intends to ban Glock switches in Alabama, even though possession of the devices is already banned federally.

The Associated Press quoted Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola saying, “Governor Ivey supports getting dangerous Glock switches out of the hands of gangs and criminals. Along with this measure, she will unveil several other public safety proposals that will support law enforcement and crack down on crime. She expects the package to have bipartisan support.”

Mike Blo0mberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety cheered Ivey’s gun control support, while admitting that the switches are already prohibited under federal law.

CBS 42 noted that legislation to create the state-level ban on Glock switches was put forward by state Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D).

Ivey has not said if she will side with Democrats to ban law-abiding citizens from possessing other firearm-related items, if said items become popular with criminals as Glock switches have done. Nor has she said whether she expects a state-level ban to somehow succeed in a way that the federal ban has not.

