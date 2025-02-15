Younger, More Diverse Generation of Gun Owners Emerges Via GunTube

A younger, more diverse generation of gun owners has emerged, and is emerging, via a sub-platform on YouTube known as GunTube.

The New York Times says the new gun fans, “drawn to tactical training and self-defense, are regularly watching firearms videos…” As a result, the videos have “drawn more than 29 billion views” via the GunTube subculture.

The Times notes: “…Guntube is its own sprawling community. Some guntubers have cult followings, and there is an industry awards event known as the Gundies, a riff on the Dundies from the sitcom ‘The Office.’”

The paper added, “Much like video game streamers, some guntube stars make thousands of dollars per video.”

When would-be viewers go to guntube.org, they are met with options to watch short videos, longer videos, streaming firearm shows, various blogs, and myriad gun channels, among other things. Even a cursory glance at the webpage puts to death the tired leftist mantra that gun purchasers are a bunch of old white guys who just keep buying more and more firearms, ammunition, and accessories.

