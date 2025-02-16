Mother Jones: All Biden’s Gun Control ‘At Risk’ Under Trump

Mother Jones published an article Friday expressing concern that all of Joe Biden’s gun controls are now “at risk” under President Donald Trump.

The magazine pointed specifically to Trump’s February 7, 2025, executive order, which directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to examine gun controls that were put in place from 2021 to 2025.

Breitbart News noted that order made clear that Trump wants an assessment of any infringements that occurred due to presidential action under former Biden and due to DOJ and/or ATF actions.

Mother Jones warned the “executive order threatens ‘ghost gun’ regulations, red flag laws, and more.”

The magazine then attempted to explain why Second Amendment restrictions on “ghost guns” are good and defended red flag laws, saying, “Studies in California and elsewhere have shown that these laws— which allow a civil court judge to remove guns temporarily based on evidence that a person poses a threat—are effective for preventing suicide and mass shootings.”

Mother Jones did not mention that although California was the first state to adopt a red flag law–the law went into effect in 2016–yet California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in both 2021 and 2023.

The outlet lamented America’s ongoing love affair with firearms, especially the AR-15, saying, “The number of civilian-owned AR-15s…has ballooned to well over 20 million.”

In reality, over 30 million rifles which Democrats label “assault weapons” are in circulation in America, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation. These millions of rifles are a combination of those owned by private citizens and those owned by members of American law enforcement.

