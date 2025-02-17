Juvenile Retrieves Handgun, Shoots Two Alleged Armed Intruders Dead

A juvenile reportedly retrieved a handgun Saturday morning in Manchester, Kentucky, and shot and killed two alleged armed intruders.

FOX 56 reported the incident occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. after the two suspects allegedly forced their way into the home.

Kentucky State Police believe the deceased individuals, 51-year-old Jeffrey Allen and 44-year-old Roger Smith, entered the home with the intent to steal guns out of a safe.

WKYT/Gray News noted that a juvenile, who was home at the time, shot both men then “[escaped] through a bedroom window.” Allen died at the scene, and Smith died after being transported to a hospital.

Police are treating the juvenile’s actions as self-defense.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.